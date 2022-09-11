Idris Ajimobi in His Father’s Shoes

What should be said about a son that is constantly wishing to walk in his father’s shoes? You would be right to say that the reasonableness of this intention depends on the size of those shoes. So, what should be said to Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, the son of the late Abiola Ajimobi, politician extraordinaire, senator, and former governor of Oyo State? On the one hand, the shoes are wide and mighty; on the other, Idris is his father’s son. Ultimately, time will tell how well and how far Idris will prove himself as the progeny and pride of his late father.

Idris has, without a doubt, started to walk in the same path that his father walked in his journey to greatness. This is one of the many conclusions that many far-sighted individuals made following the reports of Idris emerging as the preferred All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ibadan South-West II State Constituency. Furthermore, the fact that Idris’ victory was the result of a consensus agreement rather than a we-no-go-gree election, it is clear to onlookers that he is on to a fine start.

Of course, Idris was not the only individual interested in the House of Assembly position. Every one of the aspirants was given a chance to prove their value to the party and the good people of Ibadan South-West II, but Idris demonstrated the genius of leadership that he undoubtedly inherited from his father. So, great things are all over the horizon for Idris, although the responsibility of reaching and maybe even surpassing the level of his late father is heavy.