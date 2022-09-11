For Billionaire Businessmen, Okoya, Adedoyin, It’s Friendship Made in Heaven

It was Thomas Aquinas, an Italian philosopher and Theologian, who said: “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.”

Indeed, one would have thought that the late Catholic priest probably had two Nigerian billionaire businessmen, Prince Samuel Adedoyin and Razak Okoya in mind when he uttered these deathless words, given their long-standing friendship.

The friendship, which has spanned about six decades, started when they were in their 20s and were traders in Lagos. They are two of a kind, and their friendship has reinforced the saying by Nicole Richie that “True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.”

It was gathered that, though they have had moments of disagreement, they have stayed together largely due to the mutual respect they have for each other. In fact, theirs is the real definition of friends made in Heaven!

Okoya, Chairman, Eleganza Group of Company, is not one of your run-off-the-mill businessmen. In many ways, he is head and shoulders above many of his competitors in the industry, owing to his brilliance and uncommon business acumen. To say the Aare of Lagos is one of the greatest industrialists in the history of Nigeria is like stating the obvious. He also typifies a soul who enjoys abundant luck and grace of God, particularly when you consider how he had risen from grass to grace. Though he started his business on a shoestring, he towers above many of his competitors today due to his resilience, determination and I-can-do spirit.

Also, the success story of Prince Adedoyin will continue to inspire many young people.

Today, the Doyin Group has grown to encompass a wide range of investments across different industries like real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, food and beverages, soaps and detergents, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others.