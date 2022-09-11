  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Fire Kills 20 in Oyo Bus Collision

Latest | 5 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

 At least 20 passengers were burnt to death when a bus collided with another vehicle and caught fire in Oyo state, police and an official said yesterday.

The accident occurred at Lanlate in Ibarapa area of the state Friday night.

The Chairman, Ibarapa Local Government Area, Hon. Gbenga Obalowo confirmed the accident yesterday. 

Obalowo described “as a fatal accident. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely.”

“They had a head-on collision and the two vehicles… which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair,” he said.

He said two people “with severe burns” survived the crash and they had been taken to the hospital.

A senior police officer in the state confirmed the crash, saying that “20 people lost their lives in the accident,” without giving details.

Obalowo blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving.

In July 30 people were burnt to death when three vehicles collided on a highway in Kaduna state.

In 2021, Nigeria recorded 10,637 road accidents, which claimed 5,101 lives and injured more than 30,000 people, according to figures by the road safety commission.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.