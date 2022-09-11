EXIT OF THE GLOBAL QUEEN

Queen Elizabeth11, the longest British Monarch, dies at age 96

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 has united the world in a sense of common loss. Her 70-year reign remains the longest in British monarchical history and one of the most enduring. Over these past seven decades, the late monarch remained relevant to every age. From the surviving veterans of World War II to the icons of the swinging sixties, to the baby boomers and the internet age, Queen Elizabeth II transcended generations, fads and currents. And yet, her appeal and integrity never waned up to her last moment.

Meanwhile, as we remember Queen Elizabeth II, it is also important not to forget the institution she represented and its past links with slavery and colonial subjugation, especially on the continent. The royal family, according to Corinne Fowler, a Professor of history at the University of Leicester, had “an opportunity to show leadership by acknowledging its involvement (in slave trade), making a formal apology and asking openly and humbly what the family can do to begin to repair the damage”. That Queen Elizabeth II never did is a permanent indictment not only on her legacy but also on the British royal family.



However, we must also concede that the appeal and influence of Queen Elizabeth II transcended the confines of Great Britain and whatever may have been the role of the royal family before she ascended the throne. That perhaps explains why the Commonwealth grew from a small gathering of seven nations to an effective tool of global diplomacy that comprised 57 countries, including those that never came under British colonial rule. And in the course of her soft human angle diplomacy, the Queen travelled to over 100 countries in her lifetime. In the process, she made friends both among leaders and the common folks. In Africa, her friends included the late Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia and Nelson Mandela of South Africa, the only world leader who called her, Elizabeth.

Respected and adored throughout the world, Queen Elizabeth II had an abiding modesty and decency in taste and carriage as well as a certain polished candour of expression. In spite of her traditional British Anglican roots, the Queen was a role model and inspiration for generations of younger citizens. So, at the end, by sheer force of personal example, Queen Elizabeth II became not only a monarch for all seasons but also a global moral beacon.





For her family, Queen Elizabeth II remained a stabilising influence. She found the grace to weather the storms of the occasional scandals and the expansive subtle rebellion of grandchildren who belonged to a different generation and saw life differently. Even at moments of trying upheaval, the Queen’s natural calm resolve and adaptive capacity saw her through. When, for instance, her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana died in worrisome circumstances, it was the Queen’s deft management of the tragedy that guaranteed order and protected the monarchy.

Despite the fact that what Queen Elizabeth II held was largely a ceremonial power, her passion and dedication transformed it into a bulwark of stability for the country during testy periods as Britain made transition from global empire to a smaller, less influential country. Even her most implacable foe would concede that the life of Queen Elizabeth II was defined by duty, decency and service. And her determination to serve went beyond the ceremonial. During the World War 11, she contributed to war efforts as a trained mechanic. As the world therefore mourns the passing of this magnificent woman, the challenge she has thrown to the successor King Charles III is that of minimally emulating her mother’s leadership and moral strength.

While the imperial and colonial record of Britain under her monarchical watch will be interrogated in the years and decades ahead, the abiding lesson of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II is the power of service and love for one’s country. It will serve Nigerians, starting from our underperforming leadership class, to take a cue from her sterling example of seven decades.