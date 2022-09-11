City Socialite, Fred Ajudua, Remains in His Cocoon

He used to be one of the biggest spenders in the social circle. In fact, he was a darling of many musicians, especially Fuji and Juju music stars, who constantly sang his praises and were handsomely rewarded in return.

Many artists would gladly choose to perform free of charge, as long as his name was on the guests’ list. Not a few purposely took trips to his Victoria Garden City (VGC) home in Lagos styled after an Arabian palace. Everything about the architectural masterpiece oozed taste and wealth.

Such was the influence and popularity of Fred Ajudua way back in the ‘90s. He was a happy-go-lucky guy with everything at his beck and call. But today, Ajudua is now treated with disdain by many.

His popularity suffered a serious decline, following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding two Dutch businessmen of $1.69 million. He is also standing trial for allegedly defrauding a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, of $8.4million, while they were both in custody at the Kirikiri Prison in Lagos between November 2004 and June 2005.

In the face of the overwhelming shame that he reportedly brought upon himself by his alleged act, he was said to have regretted his action. Sources hinted to Society Watch that since Ajudua was granted bail, he has remained a recluse and he is worried about what the future holds for him.