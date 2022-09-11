  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Brazil Reject Jesus for World Cup

Sport | 5 hours ago

Brazil have left in-form striker Gabriel Jesus out of a 26-man squad for this month’s friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia but Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibanez are included for the first time.

Coach Tite on Friday night named his last squad before the World Cup in Qatar with players given their final chance to make the cut for the finals that kick off on November 21.

“These are opportunities to have peace and a sense of justice further ahead (in the final list),” Tite told a news conference.

“I can’t close the national team list now, and then another player may emerge (before the World Cup).”

Jesus’ Arsenal team mates Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes also miss out along with Philippe Coutinho and Dani Alves, while Juventus’ Bremer and AS Roma’s Ibanez could get the chance to make their debuts in defence.

Brazil will play Ghana on September 23 in Le Havre, France and Tunisia in Paris three days later. Brazil are in Group G with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland at the World Cup.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.