Bolanle Austen-Peters: On a Collision Course

Her latest movie premiered on Netflix to huge positive acclaim. She needn’t have worried because prior to the showing, her people had been all over herding people towards the streaming platform to watch the show. It is no surprise that that same day, the movie was the second most watched feature on the international platform.

I was privileged to have seen the movie at a very private screening. I had also been invited to a concept abi script conference at the famed Terra Kulture at some point and after it all, I could tell that we were holding a sure fire hit.

The characterisation, the weaving plot line and the total execution of this project puts Bolanle, my famous sister, on a different pedestal. Like I always tell her, “any time I try to catch you, you will just do another one. I have given up.” She would laugh and say, “Edgar, you are a worthy colleague.”

Bolanle is a gift to this nation. Her penetrative focus and engagement not only rebirth a sector that we all are gaining from but has already propelled her towards global acclaim. I can only say well-done my sister.

Let me do small amebo. Her latest project ‘MAY’ involves Oprah Winfrey. I have also heard that another top Hollywood biggie has already accepted to co-produce with her. His name? I didn’t hear that one well. You know when you are doing amebo you don’t wait for details, you just move with the one you have heard. Kai. Well done Mummy. Welldone.