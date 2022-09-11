Between Herbert Wigwe and Aig-Imoukhuede

HighLife

One of the most prominent maxims in business circles is that genuine friendship is ever in short supply when it comes to enterprise and money-making endeavours. There are many cases to prove the authenticity of this pessimistic claim. However, some cases show that the oil of friendship can snuff out the fires of avarice and the undue predilection for money-grubbing attitudes. In the latter case, we have individuals like Herbert Wigwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede blazing the trail of enduring friendship.

There was a time when Wigwe and Aig-Imoukhuede overturned the grim expectations of many. It was early on in the new millennium and they were sharp, motivated, and energetic 37-year-old bankers. Looking to erect a legacy for their banking temperaments, they acquired a tiny and unremarkable bank and reforged it with their acumen and experience, experimenting with old and new management simulations and adopting established models. That bank is what we know today as Access Bank, which is gaining more omnipresence across Africa and in the more developed parts of the world.

Yet, despite the massive success of their brainchild, Herbert and Aig-Imoukhuede remain great friends. Even though they still have multiple business partnerships established on financial gains and reputation, neither Herbert nor Aig-Imoukhuede is willing to slight the other. This has resulted in one of the most popular bromances in the Nigerian banking industry and corporate sector.

Of course, as the Chinese say, the tallest tree struggles the most against the wind. Unsurprisingly, the friendship of Herbert and Aig-Imoukhuede has come under attack many times in the form of gossip and rumours. The majority of these rumours take the form of reports about Herbert and Aig-Imoukhuede at war or having an irreconcilable quarrel. By the most credible accounts, such reports are false.

So, even as Herbert and Aig-Imoukhuede continue to grow more successful in their individual and joint business endeavours, their friendship is not lagging. It could even be described as one of the motivations behind their renewed pursuit of business interests.