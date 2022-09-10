Urban Stakeholders Support Emenike, Say He Possesses Competence, Credibility to Become Abia Governor

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Stakeholders of Umuahia Urban Constituency have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, in his quest to rescue and develop Abia by winning the governorship seat in 2023.

The stakeholders expressed their stance during a reception held for Emenike at Afaraukwu, which attracted notable personalities and groups from the constituency at the heart of the capital city.

Various speakers at the occasion lamented the poor state of Umuahia, saying that they see Emenike as the only person in the race for Government House who has genuine plans to give the Abia capital a fitting face-lift.

Expressing the minds of the stakeholders, Dr. Chuks Ukaegbu, director of Ijere Campaign Organisation, said that “we have made our choice that Emenike will lead us to take power from looters in Government House so that Abia would experience real development.”

The APC candidate for Urban constituency, Kenneth Adighibe, fondly known as Ijere, regretted that Umuahia as the capital of Abia State has been underdeveloped by both the current and previous administrations.

“We hope that when High Chief Emenike becomes governor in 2023 he will bring joy to the residents of Umuahia, who have continued to endure absence of the necessary infrastructural facilities obtainable in a capital city,” he said.

In his address, the Chairman of Umuahia Township Old Boys Association, Mr. Godwin Nwosu, stated that no politician would be allowed to use political party to deceive Umuahia residents again, saying that Emenike’s credibility and strong personality has endeared him to the people.

He revealed that his organisation had since 1999 supported the governorship candidates presented by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only to be disappointed as none of them have cared about Umuahia’s stunted growth.

Responding to the messages of solidarity and support as well as lamentations from people, Emenike acknowledged that Umuahia has not witnessed any significant growth to enhance its status as a state capital.

“We are coming to change the ugly narrative of this place. Umuahia is going to adorn the true status of a state capital.

“I’m coming with a government for the people of Abia State. This is a government that will open up the state and create opportunities for everybody in Abia,” he assured the urban stakeholders.

But the Abia APC governorship hopeful did not fail to remind the people of Abia yearning for good governance that they must play their part to get what they desire, saying, “only your votes can change Abia”.

“If you want freedom, you have to be part of it,” he said.

Earlier the chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, said that the main opposition party in Abia has this time around got it right in the choice of its governorship standard bearer for 2023.

He described Chief Emenike as “the best that is available now to lead Abia”, adding that he towers above every other candidate in the Abia governorship race and has the capacity and burning desire to rebuild the state.