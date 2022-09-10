  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

The Place Launches New Outlet

Business | 1 day ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Place restaurant, one of Nigeria’s leading fast food business is set to open its doors to customers on Monday, 12 September, 2022 at the newly constructed Ikoyi Plaza. This announcement was made during a press briefing at the head office in Lekki, Lagos last week. 

According to Susan Izenegu, Head of Marketing, “The Place restaurant is committed to ensuring that customers get a variety of home-made meals at a great value.  In line with our expansion goals for the year, we will be bringing a variety of healthy meals closer to our customers. We appreciate our customers for standing with us all through our 15 years of operations as we continue to pledge our commitment to delivering value when it comes to healthy meals, making varieties available, beautiful, conducive and hygienic environment, consistency in taste, and top-notch customer service. 

Speaking at the briefing, Head of Operationsat The Place restaurant, Chinelo Umeugochukwu said: “We are excited to launch our 2nd Outlet in the Ikoyi environs and 24th outlet in Nigeria. This landmark is as a result of our persistent journey that began over 15 years ago filled with hard work and commitment to our customers. We will continue to deliver on our promise of making a variety of homemade meals available at an affordable price.”

The place is said to have more outlets opening before the end of the year.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.