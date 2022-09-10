The Place Launches New Outlet

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Place restaurant, one of Nigeria’s leading fast food business is set to open its doors to customers on Monday, 12 September, 2022 at the newly constructed Ikoyi Plaza. This announcement was made during a press briefing at the head office in Lekki, Lagos last week.

According to Susan Izenegu, Head of Marketing, “The Place restaurant is committed to ensuring that customers get a variety of home-made meals at a great value. In line with our expansion goals for the year, we will be bringing a variety of healthy meals closer to our customers. We appreciate our customers for standing with us all through our 15 years of operations as we continue to pledge our commitment to delivering value when it comes to healthy meals, making varieties available, beautiful, conducive and hygienic environment, consistency in taste, and top-notch customer service.

Speaking at the briefing, Head of Operationsat The Place restaurant, Chinelo Umeugochukwu said: “We are excited to launch our 2nd Outlet in the Ikoyi environs and 24th outlet in Nigeria. This landmark is as a result of our persistent journey that began over 15 years ago filled with hard work and commitment to our customers. We will continue to deliver on our promise of making a variety of homemade meals available at an affordable price.”

The place is said to have more outlets opening before the end of the year.