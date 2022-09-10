  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Swiatek Stands between Jabeur and History

Sport | 1 day ago

Tunisian Ons Jabeur will be looking to become the first African woman and Arab player to win a Grand Slam as she takes on World No 1, Iga Swiatek in the US Open women’s singles final tonight in New York.

The two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final Grand Slam title.

Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive major final.

Swiatek has not found the same form that carried her to a 37-match winning run earlier this season but she has battled and come up with her best when she has needed to.

Swiatek, 21, is looking forward to meeting again with Jabeur, saying: “She has a different game style than most of the players. She has great touch. She’s just a tough opponent. I think it’s going to be a great battle.”

The Tunisian is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.

Jabeur has backed that up brilliantly in New York, and she said: “It feels more real just to be in the finals again. At Wimbledon I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it. Even after the match, I was just going to do my things and not realising it was an amazing achievement already.

“But now I hope I’m getting used to it. I’m just happy the fact that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I’m in the finals.

“I feel very positive about this one. The most important thing is not to regret, because I’m going to give it all on this one. Even if this one is not going to happen, I’m very sure that another one will come.”

