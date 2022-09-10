Royal Father Defy Rain to Grace 2022 Argungu Festival  

Justina Uzo



The respected Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Samaila Mera, was the cynosure of all eyes when the royal father defied the rain to grace the 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fetes which kicked-off on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Locals said Thursday evening’s rainfall was unexpected and heavy. They feared it could ruin the programmes scheduled for the day.

Suddenly, the Emir of Argungu Emirate showed up and that apparently put smiles on the faces of people who in turn hailed their beloved Emir.

Patron of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who also holds the traditional title of the ‘Turakin Kebbi’, was obviously pleased.

He extolled the pioneering efforts and fatherly support provided by the Emir in giving sports tourism the push it deserves. The Emir is Grand Patron of the Polo Tournament.

The 7th edition of the tournament has six Polo teams, including NSK Farms Team. Others are H. Hago Team, Ayatun Team and JRB Solar Team, as well as NIHOTOUR Team and Osolo Team. Not less than 24 polo players, most of them the best in the country and well over 80 horses, are involved in the ongoing tournament.

The clubs in the tournament are playing to win any of the prestigious cups, such as the Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup and Emir of Argungu’s Cup. Other Cups to be won are Emir of Kano’s Cup, King Appolos Chu’s Cup and Lai Mohammed’s Cup, as well as Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup and the Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup.

Apart from polo, cultural activities have been held in the ongoing event. Traditional displays, such as culinary arts, traditional wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, music and dance, took centre stage exciting tourists. Already, the local communities are counting their blessings, as people are busy leveraging the economic benefits of the event.