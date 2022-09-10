  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Osimhen Ruled Out of Napoli Champions League Clash with Rangers

Sport | 1 day ago

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of Napoli’s Champions League clash against Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday, September 13.

The Nigeria international aggravated an existing injury during the matchday one fixture against Liverpool on Wednesday, leading to his substitution in the 41st minute.

Osimhen had been rated as doubtful to play his first Champions League game for the Blues but was passed fit in the hours leading up to the start of the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

The 23-year-old did not train fully with the Napoli squad for two days before the visit of Liverpool.

According to Napoli’s official website, he underwent medical examinations on Friday morning and tests revealed a second-degree injury to his right hamstring.

The Parthenopeans did not reveal Osimhen’s return date but it is all but confirmed that manager Luciano Spalletti won’t count on the Nigerian for the visit of Spezia this weekend and the trip to Glasgow.

Rangers confirmed yesterday that the UEFA Champions League fixture against Napoli will go ahead as planned.

All SPFL fixtures this weekend were canceled as a mark of respect following the death of The Queen.

