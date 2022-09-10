  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Organisations Tasked on Effective Leadership at Conference

Omolabake Fasogbon

Organisations across both the public and private sectors have been advised to embrace innovative leadership style suitable for this critical time.

Experts gave this advice at a Leadership Conference, organised by House on the Rock in Lagos recently.   The conference themed, ‘’Disruptive Leadership in Critical Times” had leaders across the public and private sectors exploring the situation in the country and how the narrative could be improved with right leaders.

The event featured different panel sessions where participants got equipped with tools needed to be effective leaders in dynamic times. 

Speaking during panel session, Lagos state Commissioner For Economic Planning And Budget, Samuel Egube stated that a leader who wants to be successful must learn to be flexible and submissive. 

He said, “To be able to lead you must create a system where the Chief Executive Officer is also subjected to certain rules. You must allow debate. The leader must be questioned. It takes guts to be able to submit to a cabinet you established.” 

Also speaking, Founder of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin stated that like a nation, both organisations and ministries planning for the next phase must not compromise good leadership.

He said, “Leadership happens when those who can take the lead, maximise the opportunity to bring the needed change”.

Also, the Co-pastor of the church, Ifeanyi Adefarasin asserted that a leader must be proactive, resilient and have a problem-solving skills.

Other speakers at the conference were: Founder of The House of Tara, Tara Durotoye; Social Innovator and& Founder of Ciuci Consulting, Chukwuka Monye.

