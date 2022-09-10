Majeurs Academy Sets out to Address Talents Capability, Value Challenges in Africa’s Furniture Industry

Innovative training institute, Majeurs Academy, has launched with the mission to create significant shift and improvement in how value is created in Africa’s furniture manufacturing industry.

The institute intends to attain this mission by careful selection, training and grooming of young furniture manufacturing enthusiasts and talents across the African continent.

Africa’s furniture manufacturing industry has been plagued with enduring challenges such as unprofessional work attitude, low levels of relevant competence and skills, poor customer experience, disinterest in furniture manufacturing all contributing to substandard products, unsatisfactory consumer experience that threatens the economic prospects of the $282 Billion industry.

Understanding these unwholesome realities and best industry practices, Majeurs Academy has partnered with best in-class facilitators, industry experts, and government bodies to design revolutionary training programmes in furniture making that is structured to integrate character, theory, and practice.

Students of the academy will go through programmes that prepare them for real-life work situations through the Student’s Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), and our “inTECHgrated” learning approaches that also ensure students are future-focused and technologically proficient to compete in a global market.

In line with its commitment to education and capacity development, Majeurs Academy Innovative Training Institute is authorized to award Professional Diploma (P.Dip) and Advanced Professional Diploma (AP.Dip) in Furniture manufacturing within 3-5 years. This includes students’ exposure to thriving furniture industry across the continent through work placements and internships.

“On the one hand, Majeurs Academy is training young people within the ages of 18-25 to become Pan-African professionals who can compete, deliver and redefine industry standards to meet contemporary market demands for furniture. And on the other hand, we are addressing capability challenges in Africa’s furniture manufacturing industry starting with Nigeria,” said Demi Samande, founder, Majeurs Academy.

Adding that the mission, though ambitious, is a much necessary one.