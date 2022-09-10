Kidnappers of A’Ibom School Principal Demand N50m, As Police Recover His Stolen SUV

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Kidnappers of the Principal General of Madonna Community Secondary School (MCSS), in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Monday Ekoriko, have demanded the sum of N50 million before his release.

The abductors that established contact with the family threatened that the victim risked being killed if the demand was not met within the stipulated time frame.

Family source said Ekoriko was abducted by unknown gunmen at his country home, Udianga Enem Village in Etim Ekpo LGA, last Saturday, while going to attend a church service at the United Evangelical Church (UEC), which he personally built in the community.

The eldest son of the victim, Menyene, said yesterday that the hoodlums called him demanding the family to hurriedly pay N50 million before the victim is released.

“The discussion was so brief and sharp with threat that some people have paid for my father to be killed, that only a higher amount would save him,” Menyene said, adding that his father’s Lexus SUV the kidnappers used in whisking him away, had been recovered abandoned at the Ekparakwa axis of Oruk Anam LGA.

The Youths’ Leader of the community, Comrade Udeme John, described the incident as sad and enjoined the police and other security agencies to intensify their efforts with a view to rescuing the teacher alive and unharmed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident.

He said the teacher’s SUV has been recovered, assuring that “operatives of the Command are closing in on the criminal elements.

“We can confirm the recovery of the car, the police have nothing to do with ransom, but I can assure you that very soon the hoodlums will be apprehended and brought to justice because the Commissioner of Police (CP) Olatoye Durosinmi, who is personally directing the operation has zero tolerance for crimes,” he stated.