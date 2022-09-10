Kema Chikwe Laments Learning Conditions of Children

As the world celebrates the International Literacy Day, former Minister of Aviation in the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, has declared that the government at all levels need to focus more on the learning conditions of Nigerians.

In her message on the occasion of the International Literacy Day, she advocated for the closure of schools that do not fulfill the stipulated standards of physical structures, hygiene standards, tutelage from qualified personnel, safety that allows for focus and other key aspects.

The former minister said, “My heart goes out to children who do not have the privilege of access to education and those who go to school under unbearable conditions due to poverty and environmental factors. This year, the theme is ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’.

According to her, “Individual human, intellectual and social development depend solely on the exposure offered by educational facilities. The word ‘transformation’ has become generic in the Nigerian socio-political lexicon. However, its implementation has sadly remained elusive.

“Nigeria’s literacy rate in 2018 was reported as 62.02 per cent which was an increase of 10.94 per cent from 2008. With this slow rate, achieving SDG 4.6 for quality education by 2030 seems a rather ambitious feat. However, this gloomy forecast must not deter us. Progress is progress, regardless of its pace. So, as a nation, we must keep pushing forward, regardless.

“This must all change. Literacy Learning Spaces must be transformed, by the will of the government and the people and above all, by God’s grace. May this year’s International Literacy Day introduce a new beginning of improved educational standards and consequently, living standards. This is my charge and my prayer.”