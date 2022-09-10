Happy Birthday, Callista Azogu

In an atmosphere of conviviality, camaraderie and love, family, friends, colleagues and teeming admirers turned out in their numbers to celebrate a trailblazer and an Amazon, Mrs Callista Azogu.

The celebration started with a well- attended Mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja with six Reverend Fathers to mark the 60th birthday and retirement of Mrs. Azogu, from oil giant, AGIP. In the homily by the Reverend Father in honour of the chief celebrant, glowing tributes were paid to Nigeria’s first woman to attain the position of General Manager, Human Resource and Organization, at Agip.

At the reception that followed immediately at the Event Center of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, more personalities joyfully thronged the venue to mark this epochal event. Colleagues, family and friends saluted her administrative sagacity, economic viscosity, intellectual firepower, infectious humility, and bounteous business acumen and of course her fear of God Almighty signposted by her unbridled love and undiluted kindness to both family and friends.

Her Unique selling points which everyone spoke about included the fact that she is inextricably linked to her work and inexorably connected to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Most of her colleagues, especially the Italians, Europeans, and other nationalities came in their numbers to celebrate a beautiful woman.

Nigerians and foreigners alike especially her family and most especially her youngest daughter sang a duet with her mother and a heart-tugging, awe-inspiring and spirit-lifting special rendition which got some of the guests teary-eyed. The solo artist and the musical band that performed at this August celebration were truly marvellous and a delight for all the guests.

Mrs. Callista Azogu, in her vote of thanks extolled the virtues of a disciplined, honest, and committed relationships in both office and the home front. She is of the view that when you selflessly serve God Almighty and humanity the bountiful harvests of everlasting joy will always be present. Mrs. Azogu enjoined her colleagues to always perform optimally in any assignment they are given and that in retirement she will forever offer support in any form to Agip if needed.

The Reverend Fathers present ended with excellent prayers for the celebrant, wishing her retirement in pristine peace of mind laden with excellent health, boundless energy and continued Service to God Almighty and humanity.

Willy Sohwo, Abuja