GR  Supra Manual Transmission Now on Sale at US Toyota Dealerships

The 2023 Toyota GR Supra adds a new dimension to the driver experience thanks to a new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission option. Already a blend of performance, power and style, the 2023 Supra’s addition of a stick shift brings hands-on engagement to the mix. It also holds to Toyota GAZOO Racing’s on-going tweaks to the fifth generation Supra, with yet another update to the model that continues to make its mark in the sports car segment.

“When we revealed the GR Supra back in 2019, we tapped into a heritage nameplate for Toyota,” said Mike Tripp, vice president of Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communications. “But we were regularly asked if there would be a manual version. We immediately took that feedback to heart and started developing it, and we’re happy that we can now bring customers the perfect complement for Supra’s high-torque, high output engine with a six-speed manual.”

The Manual Transmission is available as an option on the Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Supra also adds to its head-turning looks with new colors and special editions. A limited A91-MT Edition model will also be produced for model year 2023 only. Available colors for the MT 3.0 and 3.0 Premium will include all standard Supra colors plus a new Stratosphere Blue color, which will also be available on Supra 2.0. The A91-MT Edition will be available in Burnout (matted white) and CU Later Gray.

The GR Supra MT is arriving on dealer lots now with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) starting at $52,500.

Powerful Engineering Drivers Can Feel

Developed by Toyota GAZOO Racing Engineers in cooperation with Toyota Motor Europe and German transmission supplier ZF, the GR Supra’s manual transmission was built with components designed specifically to suit the power and torque characteristics of its 3.0-liter 382-hp straight-six engine.

The engineering team combined an existing transmission housing and gear set, developed a new shift lever and removed elements that were not required, such as the acoustic package, which reduced weight, bringing the manual equipped Supra in at 3,389 pounds. At the heart of the transmission is a newly engineered large diameter clutch with a reinforced diaphragm spring. With a larger friction area and a stronger spring, this new component has the high-performance capability appropriate for use with the GR Supra’s high-torque engine.

The manual gearbox also features an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) programmed with new software that prioritizes sporty performance. When upshifting, the parameters are tuned to optimize engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release; on downshifts, the software includes rev matching for consistent performance. The iMT is set as the default, but, if the driver prefers, it can be switched off in Individual Mode.

To support take-off, the final drive ratio has been shortened, from 3.15 (in the GR Supra automatic) to 3.46 (in the GR Supra MT). The result is response and gearing appropriate for sports car performance and a manufacturer estimated zero-to-sixty time of 4.2 seconds.

Close attention was also paid to how a manual shifter could be accommodated in the driver’s cockpit. The lever ratio was specifically set to minimize the effort required to make shifts and engage reverse gear. While the weight and shape of the shift knob, along with the quality of shift engagement, have all been precisely defined. Ergonomics were also considered, as the console unit and position of the drive mode selector were adjusted to provide a 1.7-inch clearance between the shift knob and the control panel.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: #savethemanuals

The GR Supra was Toyota’s first global GAZOO Racing (GR) model and the dream of Toyota President Akio Toyoda to deliver a car that is purely about the joy of driving.

Subsequently, the introduction of models, like the GR Corolla and the GR86 coupe, have reinforced the special qualities that define the GR brand – cars that are born out of a passion for driving and draw directly on the world championship-winning expertise and experience of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing.

At launch, the 2020 GR Supra was offered with a straight-six 3.0-liter engine with 335 hp and 365 lb.-ft. of torque matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In 2021, the GR team increased the 3.0 Supra to 382 hp and 367 lb.-ft. of torque and introduced a turbocharged four-cylinder GR Supra 2.0 with 255 horsepower and a stout 295 lb.-ft. of torque.

While the car and its performance have received high praise worldwide from media and fans alike, inevitably, the question of whether a manual gearbox would be available persisted. Now that it’s official, the addition of a manual transmission option to the Supra lineup means Toyota will offer all three of its U.S. GR models with a stick, which is standard on the GR Corolla and available as an option on GR86.