 Gov Makinde to Chair PDP Governors’ Forum, Tambuwal Heads Party’s Presidential Campaign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



To ensure peace within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will now chair the PDP Governors’ Forum.

In the same manner, the former chairman of the Forum Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will now head the PDP Presidential Campaign.

These are some of the major decisions taken yesterday by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National caucus of the party in the two meetings held Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Tambuwal will operate in his new capacity as the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

A source close to the Sokoto State governor said that “the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum is expected to resign as chairman next week and assume a major role in the campaign council.”

National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba who read the communiqué of the NEC meeting, said that the NEC approved the organogram and the structures of the Presidential Campaign Council.

Ologunagba, who gave insight into the communiqué said, “NEC approved a unified campaign structures across the country for the PDP for the 2023 general elections which will focus more on the grass roots.

“NEC approved the proposed Structure and Organogram of the National Campaign Council as well as the National Campaign Management Council for the 2023 general elections.

“NEC also approved the structures for Campaign Councils at the States, Local Government, Ward and Unit levels.

“NEC unanimously empowered the NWC to modify and adjust the structures of the Campaign Councils as and when the need arises.

“NEC received and approved the proposed structure for Zonal Reconciliation Committees to be set up to ensure that our party presents a common front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“NEC also received and approved the composition of the Manifesto Review Committee to review the Manifesto of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Though their nominations have remained a wrapped secret, the former national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus in a congratulatory message yesterday to the two appointees, let the news to the public space.

Secondus in a statement he signed, congratulated Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for their appointments as the Director General of the Campaign Council and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum respectively. He also congratulated the former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara who was elected the acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT).

Secondus commended PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, the National Executive Committee of the party for stabilising the party for victory in 2023.

The former National Chairman also commended the immediate past National Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, Senator Walid Jibrin, for resigning voluntarily in the interest of peace and harmony and unity in the party.

The former PDP boss charged all members of the party to put all hands on deck for the eventual victory.

However, it is not known if these appointments will be acceptable to the camp of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike who is heading the campaign against the marginalisation of the South in PDP.

Already, Senator Jubrin resigned as the PDP BoT chairman and the former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara who was the Secretary became the acting chairman of the PDP BoT.