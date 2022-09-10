Edo Queens Zoom into Quarter Finals

BETSY OBASEKI TOURNEY

Edo Queens Football Club of Benin City yesterday booked a place to play in the quarter final of the second Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament holding in Benin City, Edo state.

Edo Queens got the quarters ticket after defeating Royal Queens of Warri 1-0 to amass six points and + 10 Goal Difference from two matches.

Edo Queens lone goal was scored by Yemisi Samuel in the 80th minute of play after she got a pass from substitute Jumoke Alani, whose introduction changed the attacking formation, before taking a powerful shot in the penalty area that hit the cross bar before sailing into the net for a beautiful goal. This was followed by wild jubilation by the Edo Queens bench whose team had been asking questions without getting needed answers.

In other matches played in Day Two of the Second edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament,

Nasarawa Amazons defeated FC Robo 1-0, in a game played at the University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus, while Naija Ratels of Abuja defeated Fortress Ladies of Benin, 2-0.

Despite the 1-0 loss to Nasarawa Amazons, FC Robo still qualified for the quarter finals of the competition as the second placed team in Group A.

At the Western Boys High School venue, Ikpoba Hill, Delta Queens of Asaba beat Heartland Queens of Owerri 2 – 0 in their first game of the tournament.

In Saturday’s Day 3 of the tournament, Nasarawa Amazons will play against Brave Hearts FC of Benin at the University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus at 10 am.

The second game at the Uniben, Ugbowo campus, will see Confluence Queens confront Fortress Ladies of Benin.

At the Western Boys school, Royaltoms will be home to Royal Queens at 10am, while the second game at the Western Boys holds 1pm between Osun Babes FC and Heartland Queens.