 Curtains Draw on Okunbo @ 60 Golf Tourney Today

Golf activities at the Kingsley Okunbo @ 60 Invitational Golf Tournament (Pro-Am) will come to a close today at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Benin City, Edo State.

The grand finale will commence with ceremonial tee-off by 9am just as men’s hcp 1-18 and ladies hcp 1-28 that make the cut from Friday event are to join all guests to play while presentation of trophies and dinner party commences from 4pm.

According to Ignatius Aigbokhaode, Chairman,  who is organising the birthday golf tournament was organised by Committee of Friends, and attracted over 200 golfers and 80 Caddies from different golf clubs in Nigeria in honour of Okunbo, who was a former two-term Captain of BCGS: and has contributed greatly to golf development in Edo and in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, trophies and other fabulous prizes will be presented to all those who excelled in their various categories as well as individual cadres at today’s closing ceremony.

