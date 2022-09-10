Chukwueze, Olayinka Make UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week

Two Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Peter Olayinka have been nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week, informs the official website of UEFA.

Making his debut in the competition, Chukwueze registered a goal and assist to help Villarreal secure a hard-fought 4-3 win over Lech Poznan at Estadi Ciutat de València on Thursday evening.

After Michal Skoras had opened the scoring for the visitors, Chukwueze restored parity in the 32nd minute when he latched onto a ball from Mojica and smashed a left-footed volley into the corner of the net.

Five minutes before halftime, Álex Baena gave Villarreal a two-goal cushion assisted by the Nigeria international.

Peter Olayinka helped Slavia Prague earn a valuable point at Ahmed Musa’s Sivasspor.

The number 9 won the ball in the Sivasspor half and rushed towards the goal before firing under the crossbar from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

Chukwueze and Olayinka are up against Hasan Ali Kaldırım (stanbul Baakehir) and Wouter Burger (Basel) for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.