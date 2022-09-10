Capri-Sun Excites Kids with Back-to-School Promo

With school resumption on the minds of parents and children, Nigeria’s leading kids fruit drink, Capri-Sun, is ushering kids back to school with a new consumer promotion. The promotion tagged “Capri-Sun Back-to-School Promo” began on September 1, 2022 and will run for a period of five weeks.

Through this promotion, Capri-Sun will be rewarding kids across Nigeria, as they have the opportunies to win free Edu-Kit inside every carton of their favourite Capri-Sun 200ml carton that they purchase within the promo period.

Each Edu-Kit contains school supplies – 2 pencils, 1 sharpener, 1 plastic pair of scissors & 1 eraser for school children as they return to school for the new academic session.

As part of the Capri-Sun Back-to-School Promo, the cartons have been designed to look more attractive and distinct from the regular Capri-Sun cartons. Children now have one more reason to enjoy their favourite fruit drink as they go back to school with learning, excitement, adventure and the taste of fun.

The promo is being amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign.

Capri-Sun offers a convenient way to hydrate with a natural taste that appeals to kids. It is made with all-natural ingredients – that means no artificial colours, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavours and no preservatives. CHI Limited’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that the Capri-Sun Back-to-School Promo is another unique platform to reward fun-loving kids with educational supplies as they begin a new academic session.

“The Capri-Sun Back-to-School Promo is an opportunity to create excitement by rewarding children with Edu-Kit cases for learning as they relish the delicious taste of fun in every carton of their favourite drink purchased within the promo period,” she said.

The Edu-Kit case is available in the Capri-Sun Back-to-School 200ml cartons of 40 units and 16 units. Capri-Sun is available in Orange and Apple variants, and comes in 200ml and 100ml fun pouches. It can be purchased in all departmental stores, neighbourhood shops, open markets and supermarkets located across Nigeria