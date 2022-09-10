Alex Iwobi: From Doubtful to Everton’s Mainstay

When he left the Emirate Stadium in 2019 for £35 million Arsenals fans saw the move as a good radiance to bad rubbish, and after failing to settle down quickly at Goodison Park, the Merseysiders started seeing his big price move as a waste of money. Last season under Frank Lampard Alex Iwobi found his groove and has taken his new found form to the new season, which has endeared him to Goodison Park faithful. So-much-so a fan tweaked his name to Iwobidinho to sound Brazilian

Before now the general opinion was that it was a bizarre decision from Everton to sign Alex Iwobi for such a hefty transfer fee given that his best-attacking return in a single season was three goal and six assists for Arsenal and given his performance in front of goal at Goodison Park it appears to be yet another huge waste of money by the club.

Under Frank Lampard however, the Super Eagle seems to have found his groove and now one of the first names in the manager’s list and has also warmed himself into the heart of the Evertonians.

On his 100th appearance for Everton against Nottingham Forest, Lampard showered encomiums on Iwobi after the Nigerian impressed once again.

“I thought Alex Iwobi was fantastic. Receiving it, controlling it and breaking through lines and passing well,” Lampard told Everton’s official website.

“The movements of the back three and the angles of trying to play through, especially in the early parts of the game, were really good.”

“Iwobi could have won it for Everton in stoppage time but his effort narrowly went over the crossbar.”

Reacting on his new-found form, Iwobi said: “I had a meeting with the manager (Frank Lampard) before the game (vs Chelsea) who told me – especially when we are going on the attack – that I should look around and be aware of my surroundings,” Iwobi told evertontv

“It helped me going into the game and felt like I did okay.

“I felt quite comfortable in midfield. The defence was always talking to me and helping me, so I was always in the right positions at the right times.”

He added: “The gaffer is always talking to me, motivating me and telling me to go out and express myself, kick on from last season, and I feel like I’ve done that so far.

“But it’s a long season, it’s a marathon and there’s a long way to go.”

He also praised the Everton fans for backing his whole-hearted efforts.

Since joining Everton from Arsenal in a £35m deal in 2019, Iwobi has had his best few years. He has gone from a maligned player to one who has shown great versatility and style to his game.

The midfielder has found a resurgence under Lampard despite Everton’s struggles and has continued to stand out.

The Nigerian midfielder met a young Everton fan who tweaked his name to sound Brazilian, most especially like Ronaldinho’s.

“Met This Lil Legend Today, Appreciate The Love Lil Man” he tweeted.

The young fan has Iwobi’s name on his yellow Everton away jersey and has Iwobi’s number 17 spotting Iwobidinho.

Everton fans have set aside praise for Iwobi since his resurgence last season helped push the team out of relegation waters.

The new season has also seen the midfielder emerge one of the key men in the team, despite the presence of Abdoulaye Doucoure and new signing Amadou Onana in the midfield.

Fans have singled him out for praise this season as he continues to show great improvement in his application and form.

Former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright has showered praises on Iwobi for rejuvenating his career at Everton, even in the face of harsh criticisms.

Wright has watched as Iwobi has become a key figure at Everton and one of the Premier League’s most impressive playmakers.

Under Frank Lampard, Iwobi has transitioned from a winger to a wing-back and presently to a deep-lying midfielder, a role that has seen him convert his harshest critics to his ardent admirers.

Wright has highlighted Iwobi’s work-rate, ability, and vision, and the Gunners’ second-highest scorer of all time believes manager Mikel Arteta would appreciate an Iwobi in the current Arsenal midfield.

Iwobi came through the Arsenal football academy and made 149 appearances for the senior team before leaving for Everton in 2019 for €30 million.

Wright is not ruling out a return to Arsenal for the workaholic Super Eagles star.

The Englishman told Wrighty’s House podcast: “I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him.

“I remember Arsenal fans; it’s the same thing they did with (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain; they ridiculed him.

“I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something.

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi.

“I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything.

“He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them.

“You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.”

Everton manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and former Super Eagles midfielder and head coach Sunday Oliseh are two of football’s notable figures who have lauded Iwobi’s showings this year.

The former Chelsea midfielder highlights the Super Eagle’s display in the midfield and backs him to perform irrespective of his role in the team.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has discussed why Alex Iwobi deserves the praise and recognition he is receiving from the fans.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has in recent months won the hearts of the Toffees faithful since the former Chelsea player took charge of the Premier League outfit. Last season, the Super Eagle was key for the team, playing 12 straight matches as they avoided relegation with two games to spare.

“He’s gaining so much respect and backing…from the fans, particularly,” Lampard told the club’s official website on Iwobi’s recent form, adding: “The benefits of Alex were very clear early in my days of getting here. He’s versatile because of his qualities, and he’s also versatile because of his humility.”

Lampard has further explained why Iwobi is an intelligent footballer, adding the Super Eagle is a player who can play at the highest level in a number of roles.

“Anything you ask of him, he does it, and he does it really well. He’s an intelligent footballer,” Lampard continued.

“When I considered moving him into central midfield, I asked him about the positions he’s played throughout his career. He literally named pretty much every position on the pitch! He’s done it all.

“He’s never said to me, ‘I need to settle into this position in the end’, which some modern players can. I think he’ll always be a player who can play at a high level in a number of roles.”