Terrorist Attacks: FG Beefs Up Schools’ Security ahead of Resumption

NANS faction threatens mass action over protracted strike

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, has said the federal government, in collaboration with security agencies, have ensured adequate security in schools in preparation for resumption.

Opiah disclosed this at a press briefing held yesterday in Abuja, in preparation for the 2022 edition of the “International Day To Protect Education From Attack”.

In another development, a factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Umar Faruk Lawal, has called on the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately resolve the ongoing strike or face mass action from students.

The Federal Government College Kwali and subsequently other schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were forcefully closed for fear of bandits attack.

The minister said: “The closure was not permanent, schools are about to reopen, the school would also be part of the schools that would reopen. “The ministry in collaboration with relevant security agencies is safeguarding our schools generally and that would not be an isolated case. Be rest assured that the safety of our children is very important to us.”

Opiah explained that observance of the “International Day to Protect Education From Attack” was initiated by Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 other countries at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and was unanimously espoused.

He stated that this was the third edition and the ministry strategically chose the theme, “Implementing the School Safety Policy as a Tool To Protect Education From Attack: Our Collective Responsibility.”

“The theme foregrounds the education sector hands-on actions to protect education from violence situations and armed conflict thereby upholding the right to education and its continuity in such emergency situations as enshrined in the Safe School Declaration which Nigeria ratified on 20th March, 2019,”he added.

According to the minister, the theme was devised by the ministry to create awareness on the existence of the School Safety Policy and the need for state governments, Education Institutions and stakeholders, Civil Society Organisations, the Military, and the general public to operationalize the guidance therein.

Also, the Minister noted that the School Safety Policy copiously highlights the strategies for emergency preparedness in education institutions, measures for harm reduction, stakeholders to contact for help in case of imminent attack, deterrence of the Military from using education institutions and procedures to ensure that education continues if the attack is inevitable. Highlighting some of the scheduled activities to mark the event, Opiah said:

“The Ministry will celebrate the event with pre activities and a grand finale. The pre-activities was initiated by call letters to education institutions to commence the preparation of learners that will perform at the occasion. The performance will involve re-enactment of conflict situations in education institutions through playlets or dance drama, poetic renditions and debate competition based on the theme.

“The rehearsals have taken place and schools have been selected to perform at the grand finale where the meritorious winners will be rewarded handsomely. The Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu will deliver the event open at the event where all the relevant stakeholders will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, a factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Umar Faruk Lawal, has called on the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to immediately resolve the ongoing strike or face mass action from students.

Lawal stated this yesterday, while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

NANS held its election recently and two factional presidents emerged, one led by Lawal and the other by Usman Umar.

Speaking at the media briefing, Lawal said, “That the federal government through Ministry of Education should within few working days resolve the lingering ASUU Strike. As we shall mobilise our students towards occupying the ministry of education until our demands are meet.”

He also demanded that the federal government should set visitation panels to address issues of all politically expelled and rusticated students, while calling on stakeholders to ensure education was given the desired attention through an increment of budgetary allocation to Ministry of Education in order to meet up with the UNESCO threshold.

He added, “The lingering fuel crises is not to be swept away easily as it keeps affecting the economic posture of Nigeria which is visible in the attendant hike in price of, transportation, food stuff, goods and services therefore a lasting solution is thereby required for our economy to grow and for our nation to thrive in Prosperity.

“There is rising unemployment that has affected the growth and development of Nigerian economy thus it becomes important that government creates a conducive environment.”