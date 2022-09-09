Showmax to Premiere First Nigerian Original Limited Series

…Appoints Opeoluwa Filani GM, Nigeria Operations

Vanessa Obioha

Showmax made two big announcements this week as it continues to provide entertainment to Africans. First was the appointment of Opeoluwa Filani as General Manager for its Nigeria operations, a first for the streaming app which has continued to expand its presence and investment in the country.

“We’ve witnessed unprecedented growth in our paying subscriber base over the past year, and it’s become even more important to have a dedicated team at the helm of affairs of Showmax in one of our most important markets,” said the CEO of MultiChoice Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle.

“Opeoluwa brings many years of relevant experience and a refreshing perspective to business development. His appointment couldn’t have come at a better time as this is a defining period for our business in Nigeria. I am confident that with his experience and vision, Opeoluwa will drive Showmax Nigeria to even greater heights.”

Filani has over 16 years of senior management experience, working in various roles in Sales and Marketing. In his new role, he will oversee the Showmax Nigeria operations, providing strategic direction and implementing programs to ensure the attainment of business growth and profit objectives.

The second announcement was the premiere of its first Nigerian original limited series, ‘Diiche’, slated for September 29. The six-part psychological thriller series tells the story of Odiiche (Diiche for short) an A-list actress who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of her fiancé, Nnamdi. She must take it upon herself and race against the clock to find out who killed her fiancé and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a backstory of almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, reveals the tussle between good and evil.

Describing the series as an emotionally gripping and thought-provoking drama that features themes Nigerians will relate to, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said “We were very intentional about telling stories Nigerians will love and identify with. The story of Diiche is one of fate, culture, beliefs and the battle between good and evil. We believe the story and our stellar production values will draw audiences in.”

She added that the company is expanding investments in local stories by “working closely with local talents and capabilities to ensure our identities as Africans are preserved and portrayed the way they should be.”

Directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, ‘Diiche’ parades a vibrant mix of emerging and established Nollywood acts including Daniel K Daniel, Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Frank Konwea, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Anozie-Young.