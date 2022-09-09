  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Senatorial Primary Election: We Stand by Monitoring Team’s Report in Yobe North, Says  INEC

Nigeria | 2 days ago


Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated  that it stands by the report of its monitoring team rather than a counter affidavit purportedly filed in the Federal High Court, Damaturu Judicial Division relating to the Yobe North Senatorial District primary election.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee,  Festus Okoye, in a press statement said the commission on the basis of that report did not publish the name and personal particulars of any candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

Okoye stated that, notwithstanding the matter in Court and without prejudice to the consideration or likely outcome of the case in court, the commission maintained its earlier stand.

He said  the commission will review its quality assurance protocols, including the preview by appropriate ranking officials of all processes filed on its behalf to ascertain their correctness in all material particulars with all reports and all information at its disposal before their presentation so that a situation like this is not repeated.

The commission has also instructed the external counsel briefed to handle this matter to reflect the correct position, which aligns with the report submitted by our Monitoring Team.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.