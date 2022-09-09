  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Rukky is Yearning for Love in New Single “Come My Way”  

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Uzoma Mba

Afro-pop singer and songwriter Oghenerukevwe Emegboro popularly known as Rukky has returned with a brand new mid-tempo single titled “Come My Way”.  

The Hustlers Ambition signed artist who grew up in the southern part of Nigeria is an imaginate and self taught songwriter fusing words together to create the perfect melody on his songs.

The very talented and fast rising artist taps into his lover boy side and touches on topics of love, emotions and mutual feelings in this new single. 

On this song, he constantly reflects his need for his female lover to come his way, repeating the line “Come My Way” and also reassuring his lover that he is here to stay.  

Rukky is making a stamp in the Nigerian music scene with this single, joining other fast rising acts to create a niche for themselves in the Afro-pop music scene.  

This track Come My Way is a perfect love themed and groovy mid tempo song that is curated to get the listeners in their feelings and also get them excited.

It is an exciting track that depicts the perfect summer anthem for everyone in love with sweet lyrics bringing forth a breath of freshness in the realms of mainstream Afro-Pop.

