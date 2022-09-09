Police Parade Man for Alleged Murder of His Father in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kwara State Police Command has paraded a middle aged-man, Mr. Ibrahim Hassan, for allegedly murdering his father, Mr. Sabi Ibrahim, a 90-year old retired army corporal, in Ilorin to take possession of his father’s bank ATM card.

The Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo, told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that “on 5/8/2022, one Aishat Ibrahim ‘F’ reported a case of missing person (her father) one Sabi Ibrahim ‘M’ a 90 years old retired army corporal to the police command, the circumstances of his disappearance elicited suspicion hence the resolve of the command to get to the root of it.”

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Hassan ‘M’ a biological son of the missing old man.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have administered paracetamol injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy.

“Immediately after the injection, which he did after coming from the bank where he took his father to renew and collect his ATM card, he took his father on a motorcycle he borrowed to convey his father to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated his father to death.

“He later dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the Wema Bank ATM card they went to the bank to collect.

“He (suspect) later escaped to Kaduna State and started withdrawing from his late father’s account and withdrew a total sum of N59,000.

“He (suspect) stated further that the purpose of killing his father was to dispossess him of the ATM card since he already knew the pin.

“He also sold the borrowed motorcycle and eloped to Kaduna state where he was eventually arrested.

“The ATM card and the stolen motorcycle have been recovered.”

The police commissioner, therefore, said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.