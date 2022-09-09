  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Police Constabularies Scheme is Voluntary, Says Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command, yesterday, cleared the air over 480 police constabularies that protested the nonpayment of their salaries.

The command stated unequivocally that the Community Policing Constabulary Scheme (CPCS) of the force is a purely voluntary service. 

In a statement issued and Signed by the Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Opalola Yemisi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP. Olawale Olokode, said: “It should be noted that the scheme is to promote community partnership in crime control via the presence of respected members of the public, with sources of livelihood, partnering with the force under the scheme to render voluntary service for better and improved policing within their communities.”

Olokode also re-emphasised the fact that the scheme is voluntary and no payments were agreed with the individuals under the scheme neither were paid terms of appointment discussed prior to its commencement.

He said: “Notwithstanding, the state government, or local government where they are serving may decide to give stipends to the members of the special constabularies recruited by them for this assignment in their state, which does not interfere or change the constitution of the scheme.”

However, THISDAY learnt that the commissioner held meeting with some of the members of the scheme yesterday at the state command headquarters, not minding the fact that there is no basis for them to embark on the street protest for “nonpayment of salaries,” which was not part of the agreement in principle.

In their response, they appreciated the state commissioners of police for his fatherly role and promised to abide by the rules of engagement.

