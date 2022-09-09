Oye, Sinach, Bizzle, Oyinkansola Fawehimi, Others Join The Recording Academy 2022 Members Class

Tosjn Clegg

Bizzle Osikoya, Oyinkansola Fawehimi, Oye Akideinde, Sinach and a few more are some of the seasoned Nigerian music icons and industry leaders who have agreed to join the Academy as professional members of the class of 2022.

It comes as no surprise that the Academy enlisted these top music execs given their impressive backgrounds, depth of expertise, and various contributions to the sector.

The academy says the invitees represent more than 13 different crafts and 22 different genres, with 56 per cent coming from underrepresented communities.



Fawehimi popularly known as Foza Doza is an award winning visionary entertainment business Leader and a force to reckon with in the Nigerian Entertainment Law Industry.

She currently serves as the President of Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited a pan African IP valuation, catalog management and administration company based in Lagos with branches in Ghana, Tanzania and Ivory Coast.



Bizzle Osikoya on the other hand is a man in constant demand. A&R, music executive, entrepreneur, renowned culture middleman, and social media influencer with his hand in many pies.

He is also the co-founder of The Plug Entertainment; a Nigerian driving management organization. While Oye Akideinde is a music, digital &tech business executive whose 22years+ experience has been primarily in entertainment, consumer goods, eBusiness, financial, media, music, and digital sectors.

From co-founding 360nobs to running MerryGo Kids – a children animated edutainment program, he’s been very instrumental to the successes of some of the DSPs on the continent most especially Boomplay Music where he was the Director for West Africa.



Osinachi Egbu, better known as Sinach is global and Acclaimed gospel artiste and songwriter In 2021, Sinach became the first African gospel music artist to win the Song of the Year at Broadcast Music, Inc., (BMI).

Way Maker written by Sinach and published by Capitol CMG was adjudged the most popular song Christian song of the year by BMI. The Song of the Year award is the top accolade from the US-based music company.