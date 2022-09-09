One Year Later, Art Community in Nigeria Remembers Prof Grillo 

Yinka Olatunbosun

One year after the demise of Prof Yusuf Grillo an iconic modernist artist, the art community and his family members organised a Grillo Memorial Art Talk 2022 tagged “Yusuf Grillo: The Man, The Message, The Myth.”

Prof Grillo who died on 23 August 2021 after a brief illness was regarded by many as a quintessential master artist and a teacher. A founding member of the Nigerian Society of Artists (SNA) in 1963, and in 1964, he was elected the organization’s first president.

He taught at Yaba College of Technology for decades, and served as Head of the Department of Art, Design & Printing and eventually became the Rector for the entire institution until his retirement. Grillo was passionate about teaching his students the foundational methods of art-making as the building blocks to develop their own artistic language. Today, the art gallery on campus bears his name.

Prof Dele Jegede, painter and art historian has said that personality like Prof Grillo should be immortalized. While commending the GRILLOArt Ltd for organizing the first memorial for the art icon, he proposed a Grillo Project to which he said there should be an annual fund raising to achieve its aim.

“The aim is to place his name in human consciousness,’’ he said.

Morayo Anthonio, Grillo’s daughter noted that GrilloArt Ltd was established to preserve art works of his father and for posterity sake. She also revealed that the family has embarked on a project, a memorial museum that could serve as a tourist centre and resource centre for students and art lovers.

“Yusuf Grillo Memorial Museum will preserve the workspace of our late father which was attached to his residence as an exhibition centre and resource for younger artists. We planned to open up the structure and some of the artifacts from his life for field trips for schools and institutions and for art tourism,” she revealed

Renowned artist, Dr. Kolade Oshinowo described Prof. Grillo as a selfless man whom many benefited from. He also attributed his first successful exhibition in Lagos to late Prof Grillo.

“The first exhibition I had in Lagos was courtesy of late Prof Grillo who was accommodating and always after my wellbeing. For me, that exhibition was a major breakthrough and from then, we bonded. Prof Grillo allowed me to stand on his shoulder to see the horizon. Our relationship was more than that of a father and son.

“He manages his time well and has no time for lazy people. He doesn’t like unusual exposure and he fought to establish what art is now. He is a selfless man a lot of people benefitted from him. Some of us are still going through the trauma of losing.”

Pa Timothy Fasuyi, one of the founding fathers of Nigerian art who first met Prof Grillo in 1956 described the late scholar as a hardworking man and a man of peace.

“I am mentioning all this to educate the young and upcoming artists that we need to supplement our talents with hard work to reach the top.’’

Mr Bernard Aina, a sculptor recalled that Grillo’s paintings subject matter present and contextualise on the Yoruba philosophy as an emerging contemporary or the modernity of Yoruba culture which focus on the female figure in the face of the new adopted ways of life.

He remarked that one critical effort noticeable in Grillo’s work is his attempt to reconcile the Yoruba aesthetic object with the feeling and craft of the Western craftsmanship that he must have acquired from Zaria.

“His subject reflects both the Yoruba aesthetic object and the western drawing skills available in his painting compositions to be studied Nigerian,” he stated.