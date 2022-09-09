NPFL 22/23: Owumi Urges Clubs to Complete Club Licensing Process

Participating clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been reminded that only those that submitted for the Club Licensing process within the stipulated time frame would be registered to play in the 2022/23 football season.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the League Management Company (LMC), Davidson Owumi, disclosed this yesterday.

He also informed the clubs that arrangements have been concluded for stadium and facilities inspection which also is part of the Club Licensing requirements.

“Schedules for the Club Licensing process has been sent to the clubs since July, 2022 and already, a number of clubs have been undergoing the procedure at our office in Abuja. Those who are yet to respond are hereby reminded that it is a compulsory requirement for registration to participate in the incoming season,” Owumi noted.

He assured the NPFL followers that the new season will usher in improvements to all facets of the league especially in the area of quality of approved venues.

Owumi said the LMC will in the coming days unfold the trajectory for a very successful season that will add to the gains of the last season.

Rivers United emerged the champions of the 2021/22 season and were presented the trophy at a very colourful ceremony in Port Harcourt which enjoyed the full participation of NPFL Fintech partner, Bitnob.