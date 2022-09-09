  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

NPFL 22/23: Owumi Urges Clubs to Complete Club Licensing Process

Sport | 2 days ago

Participating clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been reminded that only those that submitted for the Club Licensing process within the stipulated time frame would be registered to play in the 2022/23 football season.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the League Management Company (LMC), Davidson Owumi, disclosed this yesterday.

He also informed the clubs that arrangements have been concluded for stadium and facilities inspection which also is part of the Club Licensing requirements.

“Schedules for the Club Licensing process has been sent to the clubs since July, 2022 and already, a number of clubs have been undergoing the procedure at our office in Abuja. Those who are yet to respond are hereby reminded that it is a compulsory requirement for registration to participate in the incoming season,” Owumi noted.

He assured the NPFL followers that the new season will usher in improvements to all facets of the league especially in the area of quality of approved venues.

Owumi said the LMC will in the coming days unfold the trajectory for a very successful season that will add to the gains of the last season.

Rivers United emerged the champions of the 2021/22 season and were presented the trophy at a very colourful ceremony in Port Harcourt which enjoyed the full participation of NPFL Fintech partner, Bitnob.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.