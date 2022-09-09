Niger House of Assembly Removes Three Principal Officers





Laleye Dipo in Minna

There was drama in the Niger State House of Assembly yesterday culminating in the removal of three principal officers of the legislative house.

The drama started when one of the members allegedly deceived the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, that he had ‘a matter of urgent public importance’ to present on the floor of the Assembly during plenary.

Wuse was reported to have asked what the issue to be presented was about which the legislator responded was on flood, and that the motion was already being typed before promising to oblige the Speaker a copy before proceedings gets to the point.

However, when the sitting commenced, the member from Edati constituency, Alhaji Salihu Tama, did not present the typed copy to the Speaker, instead insisted that he would make oral presentation of the motion.

The Speaker tried to stop the presentation of the motion but majority of the lawmakers said Tama should be allowed to make his submission.

Wuse declared that: “I gave him the opportunity to speak on the understanding that he said he had a motion and the motion is being typed and that it is almost complete. I now asked him if it was ready, and he said the motion is for flooding in Edati Local Government Area and that it is almost ready, and that was why I said I haven’t given him the basis to speak. I overruled him because he didn’t give me the motion before the sitting. And that is my stand.”

The remark by the Speaker resulted in altercation between him and some members of the Assembly with the member from Borgu constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Abba Bala, leading the dissenting voices by saying: “If a matter of public importance is not put into writing, won’t it be presented? Has that always been the practice? I know of several cases where this is not the case in this Assembly.”

Why are you being partial? Your overruling on this matter cannot stand.”

Sensing a gang-up and trouble being in the offing, the Speaker, Wuse, allowed the motion to be moved.

Moving the motion, Tama said: “As a matter of urgent public importance, I move the impeachment of Majority Leader, Alhaji Saleh Ibrahim; Deputy Majority Leader, Hajia Binta Mamman, and the Chief Whip, Alhaji Idris Musa Vatsa, for their incompetence in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.”

The motion was seconded by the member representing Borgu constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Abba Bala.

The Assembly, therefore, unanimously appointed Alhaji Mohammed Abba Bala as the new Majority Leader; Alhaji Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso, the deputy Majority Leader, and Alhaji Salihu Tama as the Chief Whip.

THISDAY learnt that after the sitting, the new leaders were seen at the Government House ostensibly to brief Governor Sani Bello about the latest development.