NIDCOM: 13 Nigerians Killed in Northern Cyprus from 2016 Without Resolution

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday, lamented that 13 Nigerians had been killed in Northern Cyprus from 2016 till date without “any resolution.”



Abike-Erewa, in a press statement by the spokesman of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said: “Some of the deaths recorded in Northern Cyprus without any resolution from 2016 included Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel Bello (25) , son of Justice Amina Ahmad Bello of Kaduna State High Court, 2020; Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University and was killed on Feb. 1, 2018.



“Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University, murdered on April 19, 2019; Gabriel Soriwei, a first year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia; Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and found dead on July 1, 2019; Augustine Wallies killed on April 19, 2019, Stanley Eteimo, ( 28); Hassan Babatunde, (28), Temitayo Adigun, Kubiat Abasi, Abraham Okon, Oziegbe Godspower Airekugose and Olasubomi Ope.”



NIDCOM, while appealing to the Turkish Embassy to do all they could to protect Nigerians in Northern Cyprus, particularly, students, said, “We are optimistic that the reaction to our recent statement would elicit a positive and pro-active reaction from the Embassy.



“While we pray for the repose of the souls of many students, who have died in mysterious circumstances in Northern Cyprus, we also pray and hope that only good stories would henceforth emanate from Northern Cyprus.”

According to the statement, “The attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to a letter purportedly written to our Chairman/CEO, Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa by His Excellency, Hidayet Bayraktar, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, on the welfare of Nigerians living in Northern Cyprus.



“Firstly, no official letter was received till date in our office except the unsigned one being circulated in the media. However, we thank the Ambassador and glad that our recent media briefing has elicited his response pertaining to the unfortunate incidents in Northern Cyprus.

“It will be recalled that Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a team from NIDCOM had been to the Turkish Embassy twice to discuss issues related to Nigerians welfare in Turkey and Northern Cyprus, but got no response from the Ambassador.



“It is on record that we received petitions on regular basis from Nigerians, especially, parents whose children had been victims in one way or the other in Northern Cyprus.

“Above all, what we have given is advisory in line with our citizens diplomacy. One has option to either key into it or ignore . It should not be misconstrued as exaggeration or an attempt to scare away potential travelers to Northern Cyprus

“Whether it is Nigerians killing Nigerians or drug related crimes, there is some form of danger emanating from Northern Cyprus as alluded to in the Ambassador’s letter.”