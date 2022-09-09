Moody’s: How Dangote Refinery will Improve Nigeria’s Current Account Position

*Declares petrol subsidy policy opaque, diminishing govt’s finances

*Says cost of debt servicing exceptionally high

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A report by Moody’s, one of the leading global rating agencies, on the state of Nigeria’s fiscal and external position, yesterday stated that when it comes on stream, the Dangote refinery would lead to a modest improvement in Nigeria’s current account.

Stressing that the position was reached with the projection that Nigeria would stop the importation of petrol, the report noted that the gain would mostly arise from savings on transportation costs.



It stated that Nigeria spent over $14 billion on importing the product in 2021, adding that the Dangote refinery’s operation would also mean that Nigeria’s crude export would reduce since part of it will be used domestically.



“Dangote refinery will improve Nigeria’s current account modestly when fully operational. Substituting imported refined petroleum by domestic products will save current transport cost and other related costs on an import bill that reached $14 billion in 2021.



“Indeed, while Nigeria would no longer need to import refined petroleum, it would also lower the country’s export of crude oil since a part of the production would be used domestically,” Moody’s said.



As an oil exporter, it stated that while Nigeria was set to benefit from higher oil prices this year, its economic and financial performance have gradually deteriorated since the beginning of the year, as illustrated by subdued growth at +3.5 per cent year-on-year over the first half of 2022.



Moody’s stated that so far, higher oil prices remained positive for Nigeria’s fiscal accounts because revenue derived from oil production at two per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, still outweighed the growing cost of the country’s oil subsidy programme at 1 per cent of GDP in 2021.



“However, constraints on oil production on the one hand and faster-growing oil consumption – incentivised by the oil subsidy and inherent to the country’s economic development – on the other, have meant that the positive impact of higher oil prices on government finances has diminished and may reverse in the future, exerting negative pressures instead,” it added.



The cost of the subsidy, it pointed out, is carried by the government via transfers to the national oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL), hinting that in practice, the subsidy is operated by the company and its cost is deducted from the revenue raised by the company from crude oil exports, which is then transferred to the government.



“Financial reporting and oversight of the subsidy mechanism are weak: fiscal reporting (budget planning and implementation) focuses on net oil revenue; the cost of the fuel subsidy is not systematically reported nor audited as part of the budget process.



“Successive administrations have envisaged eliminating the oil subsidies for more than a decade now. The last plan, which was put forward in 2021, was suspended shortly after its introduction, in January 2022,” it informed.

According to the ratings agency, the net financial outflows in the first quarter of 2022 exceeded Nigeria’s current account surplus, driving foreign exchange reserves down by $884 million.



“We estimate outflows amounted to $3.5 billion, and consisted of net purchases by Nigerian residents of external financial assets of $4.2 billion, which was only partially offset by higher net liabilities of $3.3 billion, resulting in net financial outflows of $1.7 billion,” it said.



It stated that the controlled depreciation of the Nigerian currency and widening gap between official and parallel market rates is largely a reflection of dollar rationing by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



On how sustainable the current government debt is, Moody’s stressed that Nigeria’s general government debt is still small at 32 per cent of GDP at year-end 2021.



However, it added that the share of revenue dedicated to servicing that debt is exceptionally high at 70 per cent at the federal government level and at 33 per cent at the general government level (sub-nationals).



“This weak debt affordability constrains the scope of public policy, intensifying the trade-off between servicing debt and delivering services to the Nigerian population. Absent structural reforms that increase government revenue going forward, debt affordability would weaken further, raising debt sustainability risks,” it reported.



It noted that higher oil prices have not improved Nigeria’s foreign exchange liquidity.

“Foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1 billion since the beginning of the year, to $39 billion as of end of August 2022, which still provide strong imports coverage.



“The central bank, which is the main provider of foreign exchange in the country, has scaled down the size of its interventions. Meanwhile, depreciation pressure on the currency has developed, with the gap between the official and parallel market foreign exchange rates widening,” it added.