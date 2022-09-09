Lisa Yaro Features Zlatan in Self-titled Single

Vanessa Obioha

Coming off of the first half of her U.S. tour with notable Afrobeats artist Flavour, Nigerian-American artist, Lisa Yaro teamed up with Zlatan in her upcoming self-titled single ‘Yaro’ featuring Zlatan.

The single marries Yaro’s sensual voice with Zlatan’s fierce lyrical barrage to create a chemistry that gives the song and visuals a perfect mix.

Filmed in a rural Nigerian community, the music video captures the essence of both artists and the raw energy of Afrobeats, which will create a spell-binding connection with audiences across the world.

The sensational artist who caught the attention of music buffs in 2021 will be releasing ‘Yaro’ on September 19, 2022.