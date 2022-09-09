Lekki Sports Consulting Cup Ends in Lagos

*Sponsor, Madueke, promises more for grassroots football

The maiden Lekki Sports Consulting Cup Invitational Tournament sponsored by Okaka Football Club Proprietor, Chief Arinze Madueke, was last weekend in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Tournament aimed at discovering new talents, encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship, and subsequently sending these talents abroad for further training and development as well as ushering them into professional football rank, held at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium in Lagos.

12 invited teams took part in the competition from August 29th to September 4, 2022.

The tournament climaxed with the final match between Ablaze FA of Ikorodu and Kiddos RA with Ablaze achieving a hard fought 1-0 victory to emerge champions under the Sunday morning pouring rain.

Earlier, Legend FC defeated KidSport 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 full time scores to emerge third placed winner.

There were individual awards to deserving talents. Lawal Warris of Ablaze FA was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament while Benson Victor of Kidsport U15s was voted the Best Young Player. Olumide Solanke won the best Goalkeepers Award.

Other winners include; Abdul Qudus Saka of Kiddos RA and Tomola Megba of Legend FC both shared the honours of the Highest Goals Scorers with three goals and one assist each.

In a chat with sports journalists after presenting the medals and the golden trophy to the winners, the tournament’s sponsor and President of Okaka FC, Chief Madueke said: “Ultimately the whole idea is to know that we have been able to identify talents and we will be able to give them the support they need to actually excel and move forward with their career.

As a firm advocate for grassroots football, Chief Madueke said the tournament will also hold in other parts of the country.

“We won’t stop at just the Lagos tournament as the plan is to take it to Abuja and Awka to give budding talents in those cities and environs same opportunities.

“I know there are budding talents in the Northern and South Eastern parts of the country so we want to also see them in action and pick the best to benefit from the lofty plans we have for them,” stressed the tournament sponsor.

In addition, Dr Madueke who is also the Chairman of Zidora Group of Companies and Zidora Aid Foundation said he is out to maximise the power of football in enhancing the lives of young people across the country.

“I am passionate about this tournament because I know the important role that grassroots football play as a starting point for most players’ pathways and I know the true value of football and the opportunities it can provide to young people. I am looking forward to doing a whole lot more,” he pledged.