Iwobi Turned His Harshest Critics to Ardent Admirers, Says Ian Wright

When Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi left Arsenal for Everton, Gunners fans saw the move as a good radiance to bad rubbish, and after failing to settle down quickly at Goodison Park, the Merseysiders started seeing his big price move as a waste of money.

Under Frank Lampard however, the Super Eagle seems to have found his groove and now one of the first names in the manager’s list and has also warmed himself into the heart of the Evertonians.

Indeed, former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright has showered praises on Iwobi for rejuvenating his career at Everton, even in the face of harsh criticisms.

Wright has watched as Iwobi has become a key figure at Everton and one of the Premier League’s most impressive playmakers.

Under Frank Lampard, Iwobi has transitioned from a winger to a wing-back and presently to a deep-lying midfielder, a role that has seen him convert his harshest critics to his ardent admirers.

Wright has highlighted Iwobi’s work-rate, ability, and vision, and the Gunners’ second-highest scorer of all time believes manager Mikel Arteta would appreciate an Iwobi in the current Arsenal midfield.

Iwobi came through the Arsenal football academy and made 149 appearances for the senior team before leaving for Everton in 2019 for €30 million.

Wright is not ruling out a return to Arsenal for the workaholic Super Eagles star.

The Englishman told Wrighty’s House podcast: “I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him.

“I remember Arsenal fans; it’s the same thing they did with (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain; they ridiculed him.

“I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something.

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi.

“I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything.

“He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them.

“You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.”

Everton manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and former Super Eagles midfielder and head coach Sunday Oliseh are two of football’s notable figures who have lauded Iwobi’s showings this year.