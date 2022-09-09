‘How Akpabio Scuttled Efforts to Salvage Akwa Ibom APC’

Adedayo Akinwale

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Austin Ekanem, has revealed how the former Governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Victor Antai frustrated the last minute effort to resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Ekanem in a statement issued yesterday explained that the two factions of the party tried to settle the leadership crisis rocking the state chapter of the party out of court, but the effort was allegedly frustrated by the Akpabio-led faction.

He said: “During one of the court sessions of the appeal filed by Senator John Udoedehe against the judgement obtained by Stephen Ntukekpo and co in respect of the State Congress of APC in Akwa Ibom State at the court of appeal. The judges didn’t sit on time and afforded the legal counsel on both sides time to interact and share their experiences regarding such cases.”

Ekanem noted that the legal counsel on both sides agreed that the case would not help the party at that time especially as the APC primary election was fast approaching.

He added: “They decided that Senator John Akpanudoedehe who was in court should be approached and briefed about an out of court settlement. “

The factional Chairman noted that the legal counsel to Akpanudoedehe, Solomon Umoh (SAN) offered to do the briefing and Akpanudoedehe agreed with them.

Ekanem explained: “The court was approached for an out of court settlement, which the court promptly agreed and set a date for parties to return to court with a resolution, otherwise the court will commence the hearing of the appeal.

“The legal counsel on both sides met, set a date and venue for the settlement meeting, each side was to set up a five man negotiating team. On the date of the meeting, the group backed by Senator John Udoedehe came up with the five persons that was agreed upon, who were led by; Archbishop Samuel Akpan, Chief Godwin Afangide, Engr. Akanimo Edet, Dr. Ndem Ndem and Rachel Akpabio.

“On the other side, the ADF backed by Senator Godswill Akpabio could not even raise the five persons required; they came with four persons, led by Victor Antai, Dr. Emaeyak Ukpong, Barr. Imo Akpan and Hon Pat Etete Ineme. The legal counsels for the teams briefed them on why the meeting was convened.

*Victor Antai was the first to respond as the leader of their team, arrogantly asked, ‘on whose instance was the meeting convened? and braggadociosly told everyone seated in that meeting that they were comfortable with the situation as it is”

Ekanem said Akpan responded by telling Antai that it appears he was not properly briefed by his leadership, adding that the much talked about out of court settlement meeting ended in less than 10 minutesHe said that was how Akwa Ibom APC lost a golden opportunity to reconcile because of ego and arrogance.

Ekanem noted that he has heard of the ongoing begging, petitions and protest emanating from their camp.

He stated: “I want to ask; Where is that arrogance now? I want to ask Victor Antai if he is still comfortable with the situation as it is today. Let me state here without mincing words that Victor Antai/Senator Godswill Akpabio/ADF should be held responsible for whatever happens to our great party the APC in Akwa Ibom State. But for his arrogance, we would’ve still had a party called our own. “