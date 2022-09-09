Grand Oak Honours Distributors, Consolidates Sales Strategies



Grand Oak Limited, leading marketer and exporter of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, treated a key group of its stakeholders, the company’s distributors to a full-day of fun, capacity development and team bonding, at its annual distributors conference in Lagos.



In his welcome address, the Group Executive Director, Mr. Adekunle Rosiji, recognised the support of the GOL distributors, as well as the Sales and Marketing team of the company. While reiterating the company’s dedication to growing with its distributors in Nigeria and strengthening their sales network, he said, “Our distributors have been instrumental to our success as a company.

This event is always an opportunity to celebrate loyalty, tenacity, resilience, in an ambient environment. Most importantly, it allows us to share knowledge about the market and navigate its challenges, as we reveal plans for the realization of our collective objectives. Upon the conclusion of this conference, I am confident that our team and partners would work progressively to deliver a successful financial year.”



Unveiling the theme of the 2022 conference tagged, “Be the Grand Oak”, the Executive Director, Operations and Finance, Mr. Wale Majolagbe called on distributors to embody the attributes of the grand oak tree in their respective businesses, which will guarantee business longevity and continuity.



Director of Marketing and Innovation, Mr. Obi Ike described the relationship between the company and distributors as friendly and mutually beneficial.

A key distributor, Chief Mrs Morenike A. Williams of Mokeb Ventures, Lagos, grateful for Grand Oak Limited’s leadership team and the company’s support, said doing business with the company assures her of moving sales and profit.



National Sales Manager, Mr. Olubusuyi Olofin, said, “We owe a lot to our regional distributors who have been strong pillars of support, complementing our sales efforts. During the pandemic, the industry was tested. Our distributors stayed strong, giving us more reason to keep at what we do – pouring brilliant African spirits into the world.”