Fayose: Atiku Not Against Wike But His Supporters Are

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, does not hate Governor Wike, but many people around him are the enemies creating tension.

He also said nobody can pull Governor Nyesom Wike away from PDP, stressing that the Rivers state governor has contributed immensely to the development of the party.

Fayose who was reacting to the current crisis in the PDP stated that most people think that they must destroy leaders before they can rise

The former Ekiti governor stated this Friday, when he performed the inauguration of the Community Secondary School Obuama Harry’s Town in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Fayose said: “For me, I want to believe that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is not against you. But let me say this quickly, a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne.

“A lot of people surrounding the throne have one axe to grind with somebody, or some issues with somebody, and they take it to where they’re not supposed to take it.”

Fayose reiterated the need for Atiku to work to unify the party so that everybody can focus on how to win the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose noted that it was impossible to wish governor Wike away and anybody doing so is the real enemy of the party.

“There is no living person in the party and outside this party that will not acknowledge your contribution to this party. You are the soul of this party.

“Rivers State has been here for long but today we can see the difference. The average Rivers man is proud to be from Rivers. They’re proud to say you’re their governor.

“Forget whatever anybody says about you, I’ve said it before, Wike ,the man with a fierce look but a good heart. The heart of love, to accomplish and give support.

“The majority of our enemies today are not against you because of anything but against you because you have capacity, they’re against you because they know that when you take over they’ll fall apart.”

He further urged those close to the presidential candidate to desist from creating disaffection and allow him to unify the party as the 2023 general election draws near.

“Wike has not come out to say that Atiku Abubakar is not the presidential candidate. He is. I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former vice president visited residence of Governor Wike.

“We had mutual conversation. We were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward. I spoke at that meeting. But don’t want to aggravate this situation. I’m only appealing to people that matters.

“In every political party there will be grouping. The same family, but different interest. We can do better than we are doing. People around the corridor of power, please allow this candidate to win election. We don’t celebrate victory until it is ours.”

On the inauguration, Fayose said Wike is doing so much in providing quality infrastructure that has raised the quality of living of Rivers people.

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Wike explained the rationale behind the implementation of an inclusive development agenda for the State.

He said, while most people hardly see beyond the delivery of roads projects executed by his administration, it is because the roads are more visible and will lure investors to the State.

“While we are trying to do more of the roads is because it attracts development. If there are no roads , people will not go and build houses. If there are no roads, people will not invest.

“But when you have good network of roads, such will encourage people who want to invest in the State to do so.”

Governor Wike stressed that his administration had also given sufficient development attention to improving structure, teaching and learning facility in the education sector.

