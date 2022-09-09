  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Europa: Marquinhos Shines in Debut as Arsenal Win in Zurich

Sport | 2 days ago

Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with 2-1 victory over Zurich away.

Arsenal took the lead through debutant Marquinhos converting from Eddie Nketiah’s cutback after 16 minutes.

But Zurich equalised before half-time courtesy of Mirlind Kryeziu’s penalty after Nketiah fouled Ola Selnaes.

Nketiah restored Arsenal’s lead in the second half, heading in at the far post from Marquinho’s cross. Mikel Arteta’s side face PSV Eindhoven in their second Europa League game next Thursday.

Elsewhere, Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze was on target as Villarreal defeated Lech Poznan 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal game. Chukwueze grabbed the first equaliser at 1-1 in the 32nd minutes for the LaLiga teams after Poznan had raced into the lead in the second minute through Michal Skoras.

