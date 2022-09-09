  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Enugu Police Confirm Killing of Officers

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the attack on its officers who were on patrol at Chime Avenue, New Haven in Enugu last Wednesday night.

In a statement issued to journalists by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, the command confirmed that three policemen were also killed by the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

Ndukwe said the Command has since launched an intensive manhunt to fish out the assailants who were said to have operated in a Lexus SUV.

According to him, the hoodlums, “Who were driving behind the moving police patrol van, opened fire on the officers immediately they overtook them.

“The shooting, which occurred at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, left the ever busy Chime Avenue area of the state deserted as residents scampered for safety.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.