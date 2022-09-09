Enugu Police Confirm Killing of Officers

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the attack on its officers who were on patrol at Chime Avenue, New Haven in Enugu last Wednesday night.

In a statement issued to journalists by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, the command confirmed that three policemen were also killed by the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

Ndukwe said the Command has since launched an intensive manhunt to fish out the assailants who were said to have operated in a Lexus SUV.

According to him, the hoodlums, “Who were driving behind the moving police patrol van, opened fire on the officers immediately they overtook them.

“The shooting, which occurred at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, left the ever busy Chime Avenue area of the state deserted as residents scampered for safety.”