DSS: Security Agencies Execute Search Warrant on Mamu’s Residence

*Recover military accoutrements, foreign currencies

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) said yesterday it executed valid search warrant on the residence and offices of media consultant to the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and negotiator for the release of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu.



A statement issued by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said security agencies recovered incriminating materials including military accoutrements and large amounts in different currencies and denominations were recovered.



“So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.



“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.

“While further investigations continue, Mamu will, surely, have a day in court”, it said.

The DSS, Wednesday, announced the arrest, in Cairo, Egypt, of Mamu.



The agency said, in a statement, that Mamu was in DSS custody as “a person of interest”.

A statement issued by DSS in Abuja, said he was arrested in order to provide answers to questions relating to ongoing investigation relating to security matters.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator.



“This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on September 6, 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, September 7, 2022, and taken into the service’s custody”, he said.



The statement signed by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said “the act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course”.