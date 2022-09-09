  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Court Grants Oba  of Benin Secretary, Four Others Bail

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State High Court, yesterday, granted bail to the Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Mr. Frank Irabor, and four other persons of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC).

Irabor and six other persons, namely Mr. Oko-Oboh Ebosele, Mr. Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Mr. Abel Oko-Oboh, Mr. Tuesday Atagamene, Mr. Okechukwu Okeke and Mr. Ode Uloko, were earlier remanded in prison custody for their alleged involvement in demolition of several buildings at Ulegun community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

However, two other persons, namely Atagamene and Okeke, were not among those that were granted bail. 

Justice Mary Itsueli granted the bail applications to the five persons in the sum of N1million each with a surety in like sum.

Justice Itsueli said the sureties must be gainfully employed, house owners and must appear in court on every adjourned date.

The court granted bail to Irabor, Osawemwenguan, Oko-Oboh, Uloko and Ebosele after listening to applications filed by a Lawyer, Mr. Olayiwola Afolabi for Irabor and others.

