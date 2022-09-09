  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Chelsea Appoint Potter as Tuchel’s Successor

Sport | 2 days ago

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Potter has left fellow Premier League club Brighton to take up the role and has signed a five-year deal with the Blues.

The 47-year-old said he was “incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea”.

Potter’s first game in charge will be an away derby with fellow west London club Fulham on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

His assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay will join him at the Chelsea, who have paid Brighton in excess of £21million in compensation.

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea,” said the Stamford Bridge club’s Chairman Todd Boehly.

“He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea,” observed a statement from Chelsea.

