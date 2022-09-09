Buhari Rejoices with NDLEA Chairman, Marwa, at 69





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), as he marks his 69th birthday anniversary today.

The president in a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, affirmed the dynamic leadership roles the Chairman of NDLEA has played in shaping the history of the country as Governor of Borno State, and Military Administrator of Lagos State, leaving behind lasting legacies of investment in people and infrastructure that keep memories of his service fresh and commendable.

Buhari hailed the initiative and reforms that Marwa instituted in NDLEA, borne out of his passion for a purposeful, result oriented and motivated agency that places the health and safety of the society first, particularly the youth, and networks with other security outfits, home and abroad, to rid the country of drug traffickers.

He recognised the arduous task before the Chairman and his team, believing the same patriotism and diligence that he has displayed over many years in the military and after retirement will continue to yield results.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Chairman of NDLEA more courage, strength and wisdom as he serves the country.