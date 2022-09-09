  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with NDLEA Chairman, Marwa, at 69

Nigeria | 2 days ago


Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), as he marks his 69th birthday anniversary today.

The president in a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, affirmed the dynamic leadership roles the Chairman of NDLEA has played in shaping the history of the country as Governor of Borno State, and Military Administrator of Lagos State, leaving behind lasting legacies of investment in people and infrastructure that keep memories of his service fresh and commendable.

Buhari hailed the initiative and reforms that Marwa instituted in NDLEA, borne out of his passion for a purposeful, result oriented and motivated agency that places the health and safety of the society first, particularly the youth, and networks with other security outfits, home and abroad, to rid the country of drug traffickers.

He recognised the arduous task before the Chairman and his team, believing the same patriotism and diligence that he has displayed over many years in the military and after retirement will continue to yield results.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Chairman of NDLEA more courage, strength and wisdom as he serves the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.