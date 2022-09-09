Anogwi Anyanwu Conferred District Governor,  Solicits Support

Mary Nnah

District Governor, Lions Clubs International District 404A1, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, has solicited continued support from members of his club as he embarks on building upon the foundations that his predecessors have laid.

Speaking during his fundraising and presentation ceremony as District Governor 2022-2023 at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, Anyanwu said he needed such support to enable him to continue to revitalise membership growth, add more active hands in support of the club’s mission, meet humanitarian needs as well as position the club as a global leader in impactful service.

“In the last two years, I have learned more about what it takes to be a Lion and the need to lead in the Lions movement than I did from 1995 when I joined Yaba Lions Club to 2020 when my Club presented me to vie for the position of second Vice District Governor. It has been a worthy two years of leadership education”, he noted.

Anyanwu who said he joined Yaba Lions Club because he was fascinated with the humanitarian services the club was rendering, revealed further that he was contented to participate in and attend his club activities and generally enjoyed serving humanity.

He said therefore that he was full of gratitude for the honour and privilege accorded him by the Clubs and delegates of District 404A1 Nigeria by electing him as the District Governor for 2022-2023, adding “I humbly accept and pledged to serve the Lions of our District and humanity with love and respect.”

Lion Fortune Wagbatsoma, whom Anyanwu took over leadership from, expressed gratitude to her fellow lions for showing her kindness and support during her tenure as the District Governor and also appealed for the same support for her successor.